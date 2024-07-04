Biden not considering withdrawing from presidential race: White House

President Joe Biden is not considering dropping out of the 2024 presidential race amid calls for his withdrawal following a poor performance in last week's debate, the said Wednesday

"Absolutely not," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked if Biden is considering leaving. "And you heard directly from the campaign as well."

Asked if there is discussion if Biden would resign if he suspended his campaign, the spokeswoman responded: "Absolutely not."

She said that Biden in recent days "has connected with" House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Representative Jim Clyburn, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chris Coons.

The president will also meet more than 20 Democrat governors later Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, during remarks at a fundraiser, Biden reportedly blamed his poor -- disappointing to some -- performance in the debate on jet lag and too much traveling.

Reporters pressed Jean-Pierre with questions surrounding the debacle, with one asking if Biden really needed more than a week-and-a-half to recover from traveling.

Jean-Pierre noted that the president said, "The debate was not his best night" and added that it was not an excuse but an explanation.

"In addition to the two major trips, he continued to do his presidential duties. He worked late, doing that, and he also prepared for the debate. And on top of that, there was obviously the jet lag you just asked, and also, he had a cold and you all heard directly during the debate, he had a hoarse voice," she told reporters.

She said Biden is "continuing to be very steady, and continuing to work on for the American people".

Biden, meanwhile, reportedly spoke at an internal meeting Wednesday where he maintained he would stay in the race "to the end," according to the New York Times.

"We’re going to win because, when Democrats unite, we will always win," said Biden, the newspaper reported, citing two people who were on the call. "Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we’re going to beat him again in 2024."

A new poll from the Times and Siena College revealed Trump has widened his advantage in the race.

It showed Trump ahead of Biden among likely voters 49% to 43%.

Biden is facing growing pressure to leave the race following his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Some Democrats believe Biden's candidacy would hurt the party's chances in the November elections.