Thursday, July 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CCPO  reviews security arrangements for Muharram

APP
July 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Qasim Ali Khan, along with SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, visited various areas of the city to review security arrangements for the upcoming Muharram.

The CCPO inspected the security plan and arrangements made for the peaceful observance of Muharram. He visited the Command and Control Room at Thana Kabli and Supreme Command Post Kohati Gate to evaluate the preparations.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar briefed the CCPO on security measures, programmes, and coordination with other administrative departments.

The CCPO also met with religious leaders and traders in areas such as Qissa Khwani bazaar, Kohati, Gulbahar, and adjacent neighborhoods.

The CCPO assured that all necessary security arrangements have been completed to ensure a peaceful Muharram in the city.

Participation open for National Women's Football Club Championship 2024: PFF

Meetings were also held with all stakeholders, including religious leaders and traders, to ensure coordination and cooperation for maintaining peace.

Emphasising that security is the top priority, the CCPO stated that a special security plan is in its final stages to ensure peace in the city during Muharram.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1720065326.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024