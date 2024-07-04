Thursday, July 04, 2024
Chairman CDA directs to take action against defaulters of commercial properties 

Our Staff Reporter
July 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randawa has directed to take immediate action against defaulters of commercial property. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting at CDA Headquarters on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by senior officers of CDA. 

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that immediate action be initiated against defaulters of commercial properties purchased through CDA auction and directed to cancel allotment of such properties as per law. 

He said that sufficient opportunities had been provided to the defaulters to deposit dues/ installments in addition to advertisements published and notices served. Similarly for the convenience of the public, the CDA One Window Operations Directorate remained open till 12:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday at the end of the financial year. 

He further said that despite providing several opportunities, the properties of those who do not pay the installments are being cancelled. 

On the instructions of Chairman CDA, the process of cancellation of allotment of various commercial properties has been started for non-payment of pending dues by 30 June 2024.

The process of cancellation of allotment is initiated after completing all legal formalities including newspaper advertisements, notices and other legal requirements.

Our Staff Reporter

