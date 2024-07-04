Choreographer Zeeshan Ali to perform in Dubai shows with Bhangra Queen Megha

LAHORE - Choreographer Zeeshan Ali Janu will perform in different Dubai shows along with Bhangra Queen actress and singer Megha. Talking to a private TV channel, Zeeshan Ali Janu said he will proceed to Dubai very soon with Megha. He said that he has been performing as a choreographer in films and stage shows for the last 20 years. This will be an honour for me to perform with Bhangra Queen Megah, he added. He said he is also running his dance academy under the banner of MWJ Dance Academy, where a good number of students learn dance. He said girls and boys who want to learn dance can join my academy and they can earn their name in dancing world.