Climate awareness through art, engaging children critical tool for resilience: Romina

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam here on Wednesday underscored the need to increase climate literacy through art and engaging children which was a critical tool for achieving resilience against adverse impacts of global warming and environmental degradation.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of ‘OffGrid Studios’ art exhibition, she underscored the need of children engagement as important part of climate advocacy due to their significance as champions and ambassadors of climate conservation.

Romina Khurshid said the artworks displayed at the exhibition reflected the passion and dedication of environmental advocates who use their creativity to highlight the urgent need for collective action.

She noted that art has the ability to communicate complex issues in a way that resonates deeply with people, fostering a deeper understanding of climate risks and disasters. Romina Khurshid expressed the hope that through creativity and collaboration, we can catalyze the change needed for a sustainable future.

She stated that the Ministry of Climate Change supported such initiatives and was committed to working alongside all those who contribute to protecting the environment. She also underlined the need to act swiftly and decisively to mitigate these impacts.

While highlighting the government’s priority of engaging youth in climate action, she said the national adaptation plan 2023 emphasizes inclusivity, especially for gender and youth.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to OffGrid Studios and the artists and invited them to reflect, engage, and be inspired to take meaningful action for a resilient future.

“Artists’ art does not know boundaries and they cannot be stopped and barred from thinking and creating artistic marvels. The artists showcased Iqbal’s poetry, Quranic verses, colors of humanity and nature which is commendable and the Ministry will promote it at the international level as every painting is a message,” Romina Khurshid said. She said paintings and art work used to give an individual relief and solace from the vagaries of life, adding,

“These all artists are my team and voice of Pakistan as climate education, entertainment, literacy and art comprises all these pieces and the artists have taken lead in this regard.”

She also commended the role of media for supporting climate cause and demonstrating its commitment to it at every forum. Founder of OffGrid Studio, Geytee Ara thanked the PM’s aide for her commitment for the event and presented her an artistic memento from Off Grid.