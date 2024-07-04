CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

ISLAMABAD - COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) would strengthen and expand collaboration in the field of science and technology. This was discussed during an interaction of the CERN delegation and senior officials of CUI. Hosted a two-member delegation of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) at its Islamabad Campus.

The two member delegation from CERN was comprised of Dr. Luciano Musa, Project Leader ALICE, (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) CERN, alongside Dr. Luca Malgeri, Senior Researcher. They were joined by Dr. Zafar Yasin, Director CERN Secretariat, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and Dr. Altaf Ur Rahman, Director. CERN, Switzerland. It was informed that since joining ALICE in 2008 and achieving full membership in 2012, COMSATS University Islamabad has been integral to advancing scientific research in collaboration with CERN. To revive and expand this partnership, the university leadership recently formed a specialized CERN Liaison Group. Heading this initiative Dr. Tahir Naeem, Director Planning, Development, and Human Resource Development (P, D and HRD), CUI was designated as Focal Person to manage all collaborative efforts and future programs with CERN. Dr. Hammad Omer, Head, CUI International Office, Dr. Muhammad Anis-ur-Rehman, Head Department of Physics, CUI, Dr. Uzma Tabassam, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, and Rubina Bhatti, Additional Director (P, D and HRD) were part of the CUI CERN Liaison Group.