Thursday, July 04, 2024
Daska DSP suspended for misuse of power

Daska DSP suspended for misuse of power
Web Desk
10:52 PM | July 04, 2024
National

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has suspended the Daska DSP for misuse of power and poor performance. 

According to sources, DSP Sadat Ali was suspended for misusing power and showing poor performance in his work. 

The IGP ordered him to give up the charge immediately and report to the Police Department. 

In another case, Dr Anwar has taken notice of double murder in Sahiwal. 

In the incident, a man had shot dead his wife and sister-in-law over a domestic issue and made his getaway. 

The IGP ordered the Sahiwal police to track down the killer at the earliest and ensure justice to the bereaved family.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1720065326.jpg

