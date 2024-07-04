DC to make foolproof security measures during Muharram

MIRPUR MATHELO - Ghotki Deputy Commissioner has taken measures to make foolproof security arrangements in district Ghotki during Muharram-ul-Haram. He directed to hold assemblies and processions on fixed times and routes and made commitment to complete implementation of code of conduct, appealed to people to promote tolerance, district peace.

The committee will be made active, strict action will be taken on violation of the code of conduct. According to the details, an important meeting was held in his office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Dr. Syed Mohammad Ali in connection with Muharram in which all Assistant Commissioners, DSR Rangers 73 Wing including DSPs, Assistant Commissioner s, Mukhtiarkars DHOs were present. , Municipal Department, SEPCO and related officials including scholars of different schools of thought participated. Speaking on this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that strict security arrangements will be made to maintain peace and order during Muharram. No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, strict legal action will be taken for violation of the code of conduct.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the main purpose of convening the meeting is to find out the problems of scholars of different schools of thought and solve them so that no untoward incident can happen in the district during Ashura because the religion of Islam is love, peace, patience and tolerance. Therefore, we should also respect each other’s feelings and perform religious duties and rituals by staying in our own circle so that no one’s heart is hurt and the days of Ashura pass happily. He said that loudspeakers cannot be used during Ashura without the permission of the district administration, while misuse of loudspeakers and display of weapons will also be completely banned. The law will take its course against the violators, so the district administration Full cooperation should be given to maintain law and order.

He appealed to the scholars of all schools of thought to show patience instead of paying attention to rumors during Muharram and contact the administration immediately in case of any untoward incident or complaint so that the complaints can be redressed immediately. can be done On this occasion, he also directed the officials of PTCL and SEPCO to repair their loose wires, especially to pay attention to the routes with processions and to avoid unannounced load shedding. He also directed all the CMOs to take special care of street light, water supply, drainage and sanitation and to close the manholes immediately. Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, he said. He also directed the DHO to keep doctors and paramedical staff in all hospitals on alert. On this occasion DSP said that compared to other districts of Sindh, the history of Ghotki district has been that there has never been any communal conflict, so all the scholars should complete the code of conduct. He said that around 600 assemblies will be held across the district, while around 80 processions will be held. On this occasion, scholars of all schools of thought assured the district administration of their cooperation.