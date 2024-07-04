Deteriorating Groundwater Quality

Unfortunately, groundwater availability and quality have become questionable in various parts of the country, including Islamabad. Groundwater is heavily used for public supply. Nitrogen-based fertilizers used for agriculture have massively contributed to nitrate contamination in shallow groundwaters nationwide. High nitrate concentrations have wreaked havoc in urban areas, where domestic pollution is most concentrated. Poor sanitation in urban areas poses a serious threat to surface water through direct discharge. Groundwater at shallow depths across the country has become contaminated and unfit for drinking.

Despite the country sizzling, millions of people lack the desired quantity and quality of water to combat the scorching heat. No one seems to care about these suffering citizens.

KALSOOM ABRO,

Islamabad.