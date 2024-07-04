Thursday, July 04, 2024
ECP notifies DRO, RO, ARO for re-polling on two stations at Bara Khel Nowshera

Agencies
July 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed District Returning Officer (DRO), Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for the conduct of re-poll on general category of neighbourhood council -08 Bara Khel District Nowshera (KP). According to the notification issued on Wednesday, Bashir Ahmad Additional Deputy Commissioner was appointed as DRO, Sohail Khan Assistant Accounts Officer as RO and Iftikhar Ahmad Assistant Sub Divisional Education Officer as ARO. Re-polling would be held on July 25 at two polling stations –i-e GPS Hoti Khel (M) and GGPS Hoti Khel (F), notification further said.

