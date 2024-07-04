Thursday, July 04, 2024
Egypt’s new gov’t takes oath

Agencies
July 04, 2024
Newspaper, International

CAIRO   -   Egypt’s new cabinet has been sworn in before Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday, the state-run Nile TV reported. Before the swearing-in ceremony, Sisi promoted Abdel-Maguid Sakr to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed him as the minister of defense and military production, succeeding Mohamed Zaki. The new cabinet is headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who has been in the post since 2018. Comprising 30 ministers, the new government saw the merging of some ministries and the introduction of new ones, especially the economic portfolios. On Sunday, the Egyptian president said the new government’s top priority is to mitigate the impact of rising prices and create more job opportunities.

Agencies

