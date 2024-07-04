Explosives seized as police foil terror plot in capital

Police claimed to have seized hand grenades, a suicide jacket and a detonator in an operation conducted on information and foiled a subversive plan of terrorists, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

On information about the movement of some suspects in Sangjani police jurisdiction, the capital police scrambled to the area to arrest the suspects.

Before the arrival of the law enforcers, the suspects escaped after leaving behind a suicide jacket, a detonator and hand grenades, which were defused with the help of Bomb Disposal Squad.