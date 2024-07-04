Family seeks justice for boy killed in Islamabad accident

The family members of a boy, who was killed after being hit by a car two years ago in Islamabad, set up a protest camp outside the National Press Club to seek justice.

The protesters demanded action against those responsible for the death of Shakeel Tanoli in the car accident two years ago.

Shakeel's father Rafaqat Tanoli told media that it was found during a police investigation that the vehicle was being used by an ‘influential’ from Punjab.

He said that they also approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over the police's laxity in the proceedings.

It should be noted that two people including Shakeel Tanoli were killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

The tragic incident took place on June 8, 2022 in the Khanna area of Islamabad.

Shakeel Tanoli was going home at midnight with his colleague Hasnain Ali when they were hit by an SUV allegedly driven by a woman.

The woman had fled the scene after leaving the vehicle behind.

The complainant said that the family members of the suspect also came to his house in Mansehra district and warned him of dire consequences if he pursued the case.