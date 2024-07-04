FC to assist police in Muharram security: IG Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired important meetings at the Central Police Office Islamabad here on Wednesday. The meetings were attended by DIG Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, DG Safe City Malik Jamil Zafar, and other senior police officers. Senior police officers briefed IG Islamabad on the new recruitment process and the welfare of police officers.

IG Islamabad reviewed the implementation of measures taken for new recruitments and the welfare of police officers. He also issued orders to complete the recruitment process with merit and transparency, to include educated youth in the police force, and to take further steps for the welfare of police officers. Additionally, IG Islamabad chaired a meeting consisting of senior police officers to ensure effective security arrangements in the federal capital during Muharram-ul-Harram. He reviewed the responsibilities of FC and the role of Safe City Islamabad for comprehensive security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Harram. FC will assist Islamabad Police in fulfilling its duties during Muharram, he added. In the meeting, new targets were assigned to the IT and technical teams regarding the installation of more cameras for better functionality of Safe City Islamabad during Muharram.

Meanwhile, the police have foiled a terrorism bid during a search and combing operation in the federal capital by recovering weapons and other material used in explosives, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. He said that Islamabad police are conductig daily intelligence-based search and combing operations in the federal capital Islamabad in view of security during Muharram. During the search operation in the Sangjani police station jurisdiction, unknown accused fired at police teams. The police responded in self-defense, but the accused took advantage of the darkness and bushes to escape while firing. The police team recovered a Kalashnikov, two hand grenades, safety fuse wires, two detonators, ball bearings, and empty shells from the scene. The area was cordoned off, and additional personnel were deployed to search for the accused. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the CTD police station, and further investigation is ongoing.