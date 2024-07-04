Thursday, July 04, 2024
Four dead, over 40 injured as two buses collide in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

Four dead, over 40 injured as two buses collide in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed
Web Desk
6:50 PM | July 04, 2024
Four people lost their lives and more than 40 were injured when two buses collided on the Multan-Mianwali Road near Adda Hussain Shah, according to rescue sources.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene, transporting the bodies and injured to the hospital.

An emergency has been declared at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. Several of the injured are in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll may increase.

