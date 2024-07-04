Geopolitical Rivalry and Impact on Pakistan

In the complex landscape of geopolitics, the relationship between the US and China serves as a defining feature of the 21st century. According to Thomas Donald, both the US and China have elements of competition and cooperation. In the recent standoff, semiconductors serve as a linchpin between both states. In their vie for power and to grow their influence in the geopolitical landscape, both countries are imposing sanctions on each other’s major tech industries. In addition to this, Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war serve as bones of contention between the two. This standoff has a ripple effect on the landscape of South Asia, especially Pakistan. It has impacted Pakistan in various ways; for instance, it reduces US engagement in various sectors as the US has changed its foreign policy. In addition to this, with the help of China’s financing, Pakistan can bolster its economy. For China, Pakistan serves as a gateway to the West, whereas the US views Pakistan through the lens of the geopolitical landscape. Thus, in a nutshell, the standoff has a substantial impact on Pakistan, but both countries recognize the importance of Pakistan, and this recognition makes them willing to accept Pakistan’s relations with others.

MARIA ZULFIQAR AWAN,

Islamabad.