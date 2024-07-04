GNC win shooting ball event in Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival

LAHORE - Government National College (Morning) defeated District Korangiin the final match of the shooting ball event in the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, which is being held under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi.

The final match’s first set was won by National College with a score of 16-11, while District Korangi took the second set 13-16. The third and deciding set saw National College clinching victory with a score of 16-14. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Deputy Commissioner Korangi Syed Jawad Muzaffar as the chief guest. He distributed cash prizes, trophies, medals, and certificates among the players. Govt National College (Morning) received the winner’s trophy and a cash prize, while the runners-up, District Korangi, was awarded the runner-up trophy and cash prizes.

Outstanding performances were delivered by Rizwan Ahmed, Syed Mohsin Ali, Abdullah, and Basil Zaidi from the winning team. From the runner-up team, Abdul Khaliq, Israr Zaidi, Farooq Nader, and Umair Khan also displayed commendable skills.

The event was attended by prominent personalities including Ghulam Murtaza Azimi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Naeema Brohi, M Naseem, Junaid Ahmed Khan, M Shamim Qureshi, Saleem Khimsani, Khalid Brohi, Shehzad Ahmed, Raja Ghazanfar, Abdul Rehman, M Rafiq, M Asif, Ejaz Ahmed, and Kaleem Awan.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzaffar, in his speech, praised Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi for the successful organization of the sports festival. He highlighted Commissioner Naqvi’s dedication to revitalizing sports fields. Ghulam Murtaza Azimi and M Naseem presented a commemorative shield to the Deputy Commissioner, and Junaid Ahmed Khan gifted him an Ajrak.