Gold rates up by Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs242,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs241,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs686 to Rs207,733 from Rs207,047, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs190,422 from Rs189,793, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,345 from $2,324, the association reported.