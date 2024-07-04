I will not allow flour price to be jacked up illegally: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday expressed displeasure over presenting the wrong data on flour price by the food department as it differed from the actual market rates.

Chairing a special meeting on how to regulate the market price of flour, the chief minister directed to determine the price of flour according to the category of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control.

She also directed the relevant authorities to present a daily report on the market price of flour. The chief minister decided in principle to allow the transportation of flour with permission.

The CM also directed to restructure the food department, and said, “Legal action must be ensured against the corrupt elements. She ordered creation of digital monitoring mechanism for the officers and officials of the food department.

Maryam Nawaz lamented that mafias were doing their work and departments were sleeping. “How will governance improve if the departments do not do their work?” she questioned. The CM asserted that farmers had sold their wheat, and now she will not allow mafias to exploit people.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed that Punjab had official wheat reserves of 2.2 million metric tonnes, while a total of 6 million metric tonnes of wheat was available in the province.

She was told that there is more than sufficient wheat in the province and geo-tagging of the wheat reserves was being done to check hoarding.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin and Syed Ashiq Hussain attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary, Secretaries and other officers concerned were also present.