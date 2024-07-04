IG Islamabad orders cops reshuffle

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has issued transfer and posting orders of as many as 17 police officers including 4 station house officers, informed police spokesman on Wednesday. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters on behalf on IGP Islamabad, he added. According to him, IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has transferred SP Saddar Zone Muhammad Arslan Shahzeb and posted him as SP City Division. He said that SP City Zone Khan Zeb was also changed and assigned task of looking matters of Security (Operation Division) as SP. Similarly, SP PM House Zaheer Arshad was appointed as SP JPU while SP JPU Muhammad Iqbal Hussain was posted as SP Soan Division whereas SP Soan Zone Ali Raza was made SP Dolphin and Patrolling by the capital city police chief. He further said that Kazim Naqvi, SP Security and Dolphin has been appointed as SP CTD (Operations and Admin).

IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has issued transfer orders of SP Headquarters Hakam and appointed him as SP Saddar Division. Besides, IG also ordered reshuffling in Circles of Islamabad police by transferring Asad Iqbal (SDPO Secretariat Cricle) and giving him as Addl Charge of posts of SDPO/Kohsar and SDPO Women. Imtiaz Ali Mirani, who was serving as SDPO Women, was posted as DSP/ PM Office and House whereas Capt (R) Abdullah Sheryar, who was posted as SDPO Ramna, was given additional charge of SDPO Saddar. DSP Headquarters Kaisar Niaz Gilani was given additional charge of SP HQs by IG, the spokesman said adding that DSP PM House and Office Irshad Ali Abro was posted as SDPO Sihala Cirlce. The capital police chief closed SDPO Sihala Asad Ullah Magsi to Central Police Office, he said. Meanwhile, IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi also issued posting and transfer orders of SHOs. According to police spokesman, SHO Police Station Humak SI Muhammad Yousaf was transfered and posted as SHO PS Shamas Colony. SI Irshad Ahmed, who was serving in Anti Car Lifting Unit, replaced Muhammad Yousaf as new SHO PS Humak. SI Syed Fahad Shirazi, who was serving as SHO PS Shamas Colony, was closed to CPO.

Also, IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi suspended SHO PS Humak Safdar Hussain and closed him to police line.