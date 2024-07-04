IHC rejects appeals against payment of fine to missing persons’ families

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday turned down Ministry of Defence and others’ appeals against payment of fine to the victim families in the missing persons case.

The IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing in Intra Court Appeals (ICA) of Ministries of Defence, Interior and Islamabad district administration challenging the verdict of a single bench in an enforced disappearance case of Sajid Mahmood and the cases of some other missing persons including Mudassir Naro, Umer Abdullah and others.The bench dismissed the ICAs by terming the same as non-maintainable. In the ICA, the ministries and local administration have challenged the judgment which holds certain government functionaries responsible for non-recovery of missing persons and ordered the state to pay a monthly compensation stipend to the victim families. During the hearing, additional attorney general sought some time in this matter. The expressed its displeasure over it and Justice Miangul Hassan said that what is this method? He added that these ICAs have been pending before the court for many years.

He further said that the court has been granting time for many years but you are not telling any progress in this matter.

Justice Aamer remarked that they issued stay order after they assured of making efforts for the recovery of missing persons but they did nothing.

Mahera Sajid’s counsel Barrister Umer Ijaz Gillani adopted the stance that the appeals cannot be filed in habeas corpus matters.

In the said judgment, Justice Minallah had maintained that the act of enforced disappearance may also attract provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and for the first time in Pakistan’s history penalised a retired general and several civilian officials in the case of a missing person.

The IHC bench held that it is the duty of the Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau, the Inter Services Intelligence and the Military Intelligence to collect information and promptly report to the concerned functionaries regarding any incident of abduction of a citizen having the characteristics of an ‘enforced disappearance’ and to take effective measures in tracing the whereabouts of the victim. It is noted that these instrumentalities of the State are part of the JIT constituted under the Regulations. In the case of failure in fulfilling this duty the respective Sector Commanders shall expose themselves to being accountable and proceeded against.

The court gave this verdict in the case of a missing person Sajid Mehmood - an IT expert and a resident of F-10 is missing since March 2016. He is father to three daughters while his wife had filed a petition for the recovery of her husband. She also submitted applications seeking allowance on account of monthly household expenses from the federal government till her husband is recovered.

Beside safe recovery of her husband, Mahera had demanded that the federal government should be held liable for gross negligence in discharging its duty to protect the liberty of her husband and as a consequence, must pay her and her daughters monthly maintenance.

In the present ICA, the state through Advocate General Islamabad asked whether the single bench was right in accepting the petition as it was not maintainable without impleading the government or the state as respondents in the case.

He also questioned that how the court was justified in imposing a fine on the heads of state functionaries and SHO in view of the facts and circumstances of the case.

In the chief commissioner and deputy commissioner’s appeal, their counsel said that the appellants were not impleaded as a party in the petition and no relief whatsoever was claimed against the petitioners.

Therefore, the appellants prayed to the court to nullify the verdict of the single bench of IHC.