Imran, Qureshi, Shiekh Rashid, others acquitted in Azadi March case

Islamabad - A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday acquitted PTI leadership including Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, Faisal Javed Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shiekh Rashid, Zartaj Gul, and others in a case registered at PS Abpara Islamabad on May 25, 2022.

The FIR was registered after former prime minister Imran Khan took out a rally (Azadi March) to Islamabad from KP on May 25th, 2022. The rally was taken out in the federal capital after Imran Khan was ousted from Prime Minister’s office followed by a vote of no-confidence on April 9, 2022.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood announced the reserved judgment on Wednesday at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad. Advocate Sardar Masroof, Ansar Kiyani, Amna Ali filed petition under section 249-A CrPC for the accused.

All the accused were acquitted because of lack of evidence produced by the prosecution against petitioners alleged involvement in vandalism and sections written in the FIR.