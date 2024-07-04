Infant's kidnap case registered after Children's Hospital episode

Police have registered a case against unidentified people on the complaint of a Gujranwala citizen who alleged that his toddler has been kidnapped from Children’s Hospital, Lahore.

Police have also decided to have DNA test of the girl who was handed over to the man who brought his ailing son to Lahore’s major health facility.

The Children’s Hospital is alleged to have exchanged a “male infant with a dead baby girl” and handed over the body to the parents.

The aggrieved parents complained to police for action against the doctors.

The complainant, Irfan, said he brought his four-day-old ailing baby boy was to hospital where doctors declared that the baby died of complications and handed over his body to him.

Irfan said he took the body to Gujranwala for burial but found that it was in fact a baby girl. He alleged that the hospital administration hoodwinked him and allowed his son to be kidnapped.

Irfan moved an application to the Naseerabad police and sought registration of a case and demanded recovery of his son.

The Punjab Health Department took notice of the incident and constituted an inquiry committee comprising senior doctors of the Children’s Hospital. The committee probed the matter and would submit a report to the higher authorities.