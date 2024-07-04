K Electric to reduce load-shedding within few days: Nasir Shah

KARACHI - Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday claimed that K Electric would reduce load shedding across Karachi in the next few days. The K Electric was trying to reduce load shedding timing specially, during night and peak hours in the hot day to provide relief to the people, the minister said while talking to media on the occasion of MoU signing ceremony between Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC), K Electric and NSCL here at the office of Sindh Energy department.

Nasir Shah said that K Electric through STDC, will supply 40 megawatts of electricity to National Steel Complex through 132 KV transmission line. The energy minister said this project also includes the construction of 132 KV transmission line.

Chief Executive Officer STDC Muhammad Salim Shaikh, CEO NSCL Zaigham Adil Rizvi and CEO K-Electric Monis Abdullah Alvi signed the MoU to lay transmission line of 40 megawatts electricity from Pipri Grid Station to NSCL located at Port Qasim Authority. Syed Nasir Shah said that the project will increase the confidence of private investors in the STDC and Energy Department Government of Sindh to develop projects that will benefit Sindh province by creating jobs and boosting the economy.

The STDC is the first Provincial Grid Company (PGC) license holder with the mandate to develop electric power transmission infrastructure of 132 KV and above. On this occasion, CEO STDC Muhammad Salim Shaikh said that on June 13, MoU was signed between STDC and GO Energy for Pakistan’s first 500 MW floating solar power project in collaboration with Department of Alternative Energy and Department of Irrigation. He said the STDC will lay 220 kv transmission line from Kenjhar Lake Power Project to K-Electric Dhabeji Grid Station Karachi, adding that the K Electric would get 500 MW of power from the floating solar power project.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Similarly, he said on June 15, 2024, MoU was signed between STDC and Gul Ahmed Group for construction of 132kV transmission line from identified power plant location in Jhampir Wind Corridor to Gul Ahmed Group in Landhi area.

The Department of Alternative Energy has already procured land (524 acres and 558 acres) in Jhampir Area Wind Corridor for this purpose. STDC will lay 60 km long transmission line from Jhampir power plant site to Landhi area for transmission of 100 MW wind power. This project is based on B2B. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Furthermore, the Government of Sindh is committed to accelerating the use of renewable resources and is working hard to reduce the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) overall basket tariff and make it affordable for the common people of the country. Apart from tariff reduction, renewable energy will also contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals to create a clean, reliable and sustainable environment.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Energy Secretary Mussadiq Ahmed Khan and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.