Khyber police launch campaign against drugs

Peshawar - District police in Khyber district have launched a robust campaign against drugs and to treat the addicts at a rehab cantre, a senior police officer said.

Talking to journalists, District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kulachi said that in recent months, several heroin factories have been unearthed and sealed.

Discussing ice, he said that the drug is not produced locally but smuggled from the adjacent Afghanistan.

“We have torched most of the drug factories that we unearthed so that those could not be re-established. Also, we have handled pressures of different kinds and we are determined to wipe out drugs, which are a major reason behind crime rate hike too,” the officer said. Discussing ice, he said that so far in raids, they have not discovered ice factory, since the drug is mostly smuggled from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

“Yes, we have taken actions against some mixing centers where other material would be mixed in ice drug to increase its profits for the dealers,” he added.

Kulachi added that society should support the rehab centres and police in rehabilitating addicts and blowing the whistle on the drug smuggling and dealing so that the drugs are eliminated from society. Meanwhile, a spokesman for Khyber police said that three drug addicts were admitted for treatment at a rehab center in Khyber district on Wednesday.

“Khalid, Muhammad Asif and Sajid were admitted for treatment on Wednesday. Four addicts had been admitted for treatment two days ago,” said a statement.