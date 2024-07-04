KP CS condemns  Dama Dola blast our staff reporter

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has condemned the Dama Dola blast and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that these acts of cowardice could not deter our resolve and courage to fight enemies of the country. He said that we share the grief of bereaved families in this hour of distress and added that the sacrifices of guiltless people would not go waste and the elements involved in the incident would be brought to the court of law.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party’s ex-lawmaker from tribal district Mohmand Nisar Momand also condemned the Bajaur blast in which former Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan was killed and asked to conduct an investigation into the target killing and IED blast.

He said that the way is being paved for operation Azmi Istehkam. “We have already rejected this operation,” said Mohmand.

Nisar Mohmand said that the martyrdom of former senator Hidayatullah is a proof of the failure of security agencies, no security measures were taken during the visit of a VIP personality. Calling this incident regrettable, he prayed for the peace of the deceased and for the patience of the bereaved family.