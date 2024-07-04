Thursday, July 04, 2024
KP govt to take action against illegal housing societies

APP
July 04, 2024
PESHAWAR    -   Considering a threat to agriculture sector and environment, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday decided to take action against illegal housing societies in the province as a meeting in this regard was called in with Finance Advisor, Muzammil Aslam in the chair.

Muzammil Aslam told media persons that housing societies working without the No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be barred from development and high fines be imposed on them adding that these illegal housing societies were posing a great threat to the agriculture sector of the province.

Advisor Finance KP further said that such illegal housing societies were harming food security and creating environmental problems.

At the meeting, he said, a comprehensive strategy will be formulated against such housing societies. Solid steps will be taken to ensure all the legal requirements including obtaining of NOC for the housing societies.

Participation open for National Women's Football Club Championship 2024: PFF

In the past, the KP government had time and again planned actions against illegal housing societies that were creating problems for the agriculture sector and environment, however this time it decided an ultimate round of action saying that such practices were also causing a surge in temperature.

