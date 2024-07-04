Thursday, July 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man's eyes gouged out for 'stealing' donkey cart

Man's eyes gouged out for 'stealing' donkey cart
Web Desk
10:53 PM | July 04, 2024
National

 Five men allegedly tortured a man and gouged out his eyes over theft charges in Bahawalpur on Monday.

The incident happened in village 13-Soling, in the jurisdiction of Baghdadul Jadid police station.

Police and residents of the village told media that the accused suspected that Sufian had stolen a donkey cart. A police spokesman, however, stated that the motive behind the gruesome crime was a land dispute.

He also confirmed the arrest of one suspect who was identified as Iqrar Hussain.

The spokesman said the victim has been admitted to the emergency ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH). According to doctors, he has completely lost vision in one eye, while the other eye was badly damaged.

Sufian has also sustained injuries on various parts of his body.

Police have been searching for the remaining accused after registering a case. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1720065326.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024