Thursday, July 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Matric exam 2024 result date announced

Matric exam 2024 result date announced
Web Desk
2:35 PM | July 04, 2024
National

The Punjab education boards have finalised the dates for the announcement of results of the annual examination of matriculation.

All nine educational boards in Punjab will announce the matric results on July 9 (Tuesday).

Students are encouraged to check their matric results online on the respective board’s website or through their mobile phones.

To search result on mobile phone, students can simply submit their roll number along with the specific “board code” for their district to a designated number

  • Faisalabad: 800240
  • Dera Ghazi Khan: 800295
  • Gujranwala: 800299
  • Rawalpindi: 800296
  • Lahore: 800291
  • Bahawalpur: 800298
  • Sargodha: 800290
  • Sahiwal: 800292
  • Multan: 800293

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1720065326.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024