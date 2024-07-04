Thursday, July 04, 2024
Minister directs timely completion of welfare projects

July 04, 2024
KOHAT     -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has directed the authorities concerned of nation building departments to ensure timely completion of development projects without compromising on the quality of work.

He further directed to submit a progress report so far made on the ongoing projects to the Deputy Commissioner office as soon as possible.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a review meeting on developmental projects held in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Wednesday.

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafi Jan, Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Kohat Reena Suhrawardy and authorities concerned of nation building departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail on progress so far made on ongoing development schemes. The Law Minister declared that unnecessary delay or negligence in projects of public interest will not be tolerated in any way.

He said, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has zero tolerance for corruption and commission, so no one will be allowed to misuse government funds and each and every penny of public exchequer will be spent on the people’s welfare.

