Mobile dental camp set up at Camp Jail

LAHORE - The health department set up a mobile dental camp at the Camp Jail for a complete examination, screening and treatment of 6,326 under trial prisoners. Senior Superintendent Prisons, Camp Jail Zaheer Ahmad Virk told APP here Wednesday that a team of dental surgeons assisted by paramedical staff had started examination and screening of all prisoners. He said this unprecedented move marks a historic moment in the long history of Camp Jail, reflecting a commitment to the health and well-being of inmates by IG Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq Nazeer. He said under the Chief Minister’s directive, the Health Department had mobilized resources and deployed a team of qualified dental professionals equipped with modern dental equipment to the jail. The camp offers a range of dental services, from basic dental check-ups and cleanings to more complex procedures such as fillings, extractions, and treatment of oral infections. The initiative not only resolve immediate dental health complications but also educate prisoners about the importance of oral hygiene and preventive care. DIG Lahore Range Naveed Rauf Langrial visited the dental camp and expressed satisfaction over the level of medical care being provided to prisoners. He said Deputy Superintendents Jail Kamran Rasool, Muhammad Afzal Wattoo and Mohsin Ali were also assigned the additional duties of visiting the dental camp in rotation to ensure that all prisoners were being examined properly and no one left over.

Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted an inspection tour of the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project, package-II. He was accompanied by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Corporation Officer Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, and other relevant officials during the visit. The commissioner reviewed ongoing work around the service roads adjacent to the package-II corridor. Progress assessment was carried out for the Saggian to Babu Sabu section. Project directors and contractors provided briefings.

Concrete placement along the Saggian to Babu Sabu service road is proceeding swiftly. Asphalt work has commenced in the sections where concrete has been laid.

The commissioner also assessed drainage desilting and maintenance work on the service road. He emphasised timely completion across all sections and efficient utilisation of resources. Package-II services are being expedited to ensure smooth traffic flow and relief for citizens. Work continues day and night due to monsoon conditions, with asphalt work following concrete placement. Water ponding is being promptly addressed. Contractors, project directors, and NESPAK representatives were present.