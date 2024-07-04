Thursday, July 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Moments We Shared’ continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

Agencies
July 04, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

BEIJING   -   Domestic drama “Moments We Shared” continued to top the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network. The film generated a daily revenue of 14.76 million yuan (about 2.07 million U.S. dollars), taking its total box office to 391 million yuan. It was followed by the Hong Kong-set action movie “Customs Frontline,” which pocketed 9.38 million yuan. Disney and Pixar’s animated film “Inside Out 2” came in third with a daily earning of 9.09 million yuan on the day. The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday stood at about 52.43 million yuan.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1719986078.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024