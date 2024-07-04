‘Moments We Shared’ continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

BEIJING - Domestic drama “Moments We Shared” continued to top the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network. The film generated a daily revenue of 14.76 million yuan (about 2.07 million U.S. dollars), taking its total box office to 391 million yuan. It was followed by the Hong Kong-set action movie “Customs Frontline,” which pocketed 9.38 million yuan. Disney and Pixar’s animated film “Inside Out 2” came in third with a daily earning of 9.09 million yuan on the day. The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday stood at about 52.43 million yuan.