NDMA predicts rains, floods across country

NDMA's National Emergency Operation Centre (Neoc) predicted rains and floods in many areas of the country.

According to the Neoc, rains are expected in Northeast Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and South Sindh.

According to the report, in case of possible water release from India, water flow in the rivers is likely to rise further.

According to Neoc, there is a possibility of flood in urban areas, and landslides in hilly areas of GB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

The NDMA also issued a warning to the public to avoid crossing flooded areas, while tourists and travelers have been advised to avoid travel during emergency days.