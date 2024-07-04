Next prime minister will be prisoner number 804: PTI central leaders

PTI central leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Shahryar Afridi, Raoof Hasan asserted that the next prime minister will be prisoner number 804 declaring that they were united and would remain united.

Outside the Adiala Jail, the opposition leader Omar Ayub said they were not allowed to meet the PTI founder.

Ayub said that the PTI founder is rightly said that their fight is with duffers. There is no division in the party. He said that no one could even ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He further said that the founder has the right to meet the opposition leader. He threatened to summon the administration of the jail to the National Assembly and the Senate.



Shibli Farz on the occasion said that the mandate of the people was stolen in the elections. He said that the hired people are being brought back on TV channels.

He said that the humiliation in jail is for the people of Pakistan. Amir Mughal was arrested when he asked the DC for permission to hold a rally.

Shahryar Afridi said that they did injustice. He said that they could not be divided. He said that the PDM cannot compete with us. Afridi further said that the rule of the thieves and bandits sitting in the assemblies was coming to an end.

Shandana Gulzar said that there is no division in the PTI. She said that they were facing 40 cases each. She said that the Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister should stop worrying about Tehreek-e-Insaf.