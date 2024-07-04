One killed, 2 injured over old enmity

FAISALABAD - A young man was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries during a clash over an old enmity in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two rival groups indulged in altercation over in Street No.15 X-Block Madina Town. During brawl, the butcher group used long knives and severely injured three people of Dogar group including Qamar, Asif and Shahzaib.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital but Qamar breathed his last in the way whereas condition to remaining to is stated to be critical still. The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest the culprits who managed to escape from the scene, he added.

60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill challaned 60 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs. 128,000 over violation of traffic rules and regulations.

A spokesman for the authority said here on Wednesday that the secretary checked 145 vehicles and found 60 involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke.

Therefore, the secretary imposed fine on those over overcharging, overloading, missing of route permit, use of LPG cylinders and emitting excessive smoke.

The RTA secretary also impounded 24 vehicles at different police stations on violation of the law, the spokesman added.