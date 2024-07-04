Opposition to take action against members who stay away from 'Awami Assembly' sessions

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) have decided to take disciplinary action against party ticket holders and assembly members who were absent from the ‘Awami Assembly' session.

The PTI and SIC organised the mock session 'Awami Assembly' outside the Punjab Assembly against the suspension of opposition members over hurling abuses during Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz's speech in the Punjab Assembly.

According to sources, the SIC has decided to take strict disciplinary action against those ticket holders who stayed away form the parallel assembly session.

It is pertinent to note that more than 70 PTI ticket holders have presence in the Punjab Assembly, however, only few attended the opposition's session.

PTI founder Imran Khan has taken notice of the matter, demanding a list of those who stayed away from the mock session.

Imran Khan has also said he would not give party tickets to such MPAs.