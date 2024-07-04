Pak-US Infantry Rifle Company Exchange Exercise continues

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan-United States Infantry Rifle Company Exchange Exercise-2024 continues at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre Pabbi with Infantry companies from both sides in action. The exercise is a bilateral joint exercise in counter-terrorism domain to exchange tactical skills at combating menace of terrorism at sub-unit level. The two weeks-long exercise commenced on 29 Jun 2024 at National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of Infantry companies from both sides. The exercise is aimed at sharing Counter-Terrorism experiences besides refining drills procedures vital for Counter-Terrorism operations, according to the ISPR. The scope of the exercise envisages attaining marksmanship skills during urban warfare by understanding best practices adopted at sub-unit level. The inaugural event was witnessed by General Officer Commanding Kharian Garrison, the ISPR said.