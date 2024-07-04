Thursday, July 04, 2024
Pakistan all set to host SCO meeting in October: FO

Web Desk
6:53 PM | July 04, 2024
Pakistan will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of Governments meeting in October this year.

It was stated by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

The spokesperson said Pakistan currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, which is SCO's second-highest decision-making forum.

She said the October Summit will be preceded by a ministerial meeting and several rounds of senior officials’ meetings, focusing on the financial, economic, socio-cultural and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO member states.

Replying to a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said as the chairmanship of the SCO belongs to Pakistan, so in this capacity, Pakistan will be extending invitations to all heads of government of SCO members states in the summit which will be held in person. She expressed the hope that all members of SCO will be represented at the summit.

