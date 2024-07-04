PCB chief breaks silence on his ‘major surgery’ remarks

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) on Thursday spoke on a range of issues pertaining to the Pakistan cricket team.

In an informal conversation with reporters, the PCB chairman talked about surgery in Pakistan cricket team, future of Babar Azam as captain, and upgradation of stadiums before all-important of ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Speaking on his earlier surgery comments, PCB chief told reporters that he never takes any decision in anger, adding that surgery will definitely happen but hasty decisions often cause damage.

“People are asking about surgery but one should not take any decision while you are angry.”

“Whoever made wrong decisions in the selection committee will also be held accountable,” he said.

Commenting on Shan Masood’s Test captaincy, said that he had a video call with Shan Masood on improvement in Test cricket, adding that he had received positive reports from former cricketers related to Shah Masood and he will continue as captain.

“No decision has been made to remove Masood as Test captain of national team,” he stated.

On Wahab Riaz’s role as chief selector Naqvio said: “I did not make Wahab Riaz the chief selector, infact I made Riaz selector from the chief selector role.”