Pakistan-India clash date revealed for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - Pakistan and India are set to face off in a highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on March 1 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, according to Indian media reports citing an ICC Board member. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly submitted the schedule for the Champions Trophy to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has been approved by all participating countries except India. “The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy. Seven games will be held in Lahore, three in Karachi, and five in Rawalpindi,” stated an ICC Board member. Interestingly, India is slated to play all their matches in Lahore. The host nation, Pakistan, is grouped with India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in Group A. Group B consists of England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan, as per the proposed schedule. The tournament is proposed to commence on February 19, with the final match scheduled for March 9. March 10 has been designated as a reserve day in case of any unforeseen circumstances affecting the final. The opening match is set to take place in Karachi, while the final will be held in Lahore. The ICC Champions Trophy will make its return for the ninth edition after an eight-year hiatus. The last edition was played in England in 2017, where Pakistan defeated India to claim their maiden title.