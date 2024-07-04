Thursday, July 04, 2024
Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface-to-air FN-6 missile

Web Desk
10:39 AM | July 04, 2024
National

 Pakistan Navy on Wednesday conducted successful firing of surface-to-air FN-6 missiles through its ground-based air defense system.

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rabnawaz was the chief guest on the occasion, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Pakistan Navy’s ground-based air defense system successfully hit aerial targets during live weapon firing.

 The Commander Coast expressed full satisfaction with the operational readiness of Ground Based Air Defense System of Pakistan Navy on the successful firing. “Pakistan Navy is fully capable of responding to any adventure of the enemy,” he added.

Besides safeguarding the country’s maritime borders, the Pakistan Navy is also playing its role for regional security as it deployed its warship PNS ASLAT in the Indian Ocean to ensure the safety of merchant ships in May.

