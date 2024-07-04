Pakistan start strong in ACBS Asian 15-Red Men’s Team Snooker Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan made a solid start in the ACBS Asian 15-Red Men’s Team Snooker Championship, securing victories against hosts Saudi Arabia and Myanmar on the opening day to qualify for the knockout rounds.

According to international referee Naveed Kapadia, the championship, being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, saw a stellar performance from the Pakistani team, which comprising Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir. The green shirts dominated their first match against Saudi Arabia, winning 3-0. The frame scores were 89-0, 64-23, and 81-1 in favor of Pakistan. They continued their winning streak by defeating Myanmar with another 3-0 victory, achieving frame scores of 87-39, 72-45, and 71-25. The Asian Team Snooker Championship features 18 teams divided into six groups. After the round matches, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the pre-quarterfinals, with the top four teams advancing directly to the quarterfinals.

Pakistan’s impressive start has set a promising tone for the rest of the championship, showcasing their skill and determination on the international snooker stage.