Pakistan to take on India in Lahore on March 1 in Champions Trophy 2025: reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent revises schedule of Champions Trophy to international Cricket Council, proposing March 1 as date for the high-voltage clash between hosts and India in Lahore, it emerged on Thursday.

The schedule has also been circulating to the seven other countries, which will participate in the cricket event to be hosted by Pakistan in 2025.

The tournament will begin on February 19, 2025 with first match to be played in Karachi while it will conclude on March 9, 2025 in Lahore. There will be reserve day on March 10 for the final of the event.

Karachi will host three matches and Rawalpindi five matches while seven matches will be played in Lahore, according to the revised schedule.

Karachi and Rawalpindi are scheduled to host a semifinal each. However, if India make it to the top four, then their semifinal will be shifted to Lahore.

Champions Trophy’s Group A will feature Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and New Zealand while Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan form the Group B.