Pakpattan Police step up security measures ahead of Muharram

Pakpattan - In a concerted effort to ensure safety and security during the upcoming month of Muharram and the Urs of Baba Hazrat Farid-ud-Din, the Pakpattan police, under the dynamic leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Walait, have intensified their operations across the district. The proactive measures are aimed at safeguarding the citizens and preserving peace and tranquility during these significant religious events.

The Pakpattan police have made substantial progress in their crackdown on criminal activities. In a series of coordinated operations, they have arrested 62 individuals for carrying illicit arms. These arrests are a testament to the police force’s commitment to removing illegal weapons from the streets and preventing potential threats to public safety. In addition to the crackdown on illegal arms, the Pakpattan police have also taken decisive action against drug-related offenses. A total of 103 drug peddlers have been apprehended, reflecting the police’s unwavering resolve to combat the menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse in the community. These arrests are crucial steps in ensuring a drug-free environment, particularly during the sacred observances of Moharram and the Urs.

Furthermore, the police have initiated cases against individuals for violating their rental agreements. This action underscores the importance of adhering to legal protocols and agreements, contributing to the overall safety and orderliness of the district. By addressing these violations, the Pakpattan police aim to maintain a secure and harmonious environment for all residents.

DPO Tariq Walait emphasized the significance of these operations in ensuring a peaceful and secure atmosphere during the holy events. “Our primary objective is to protect our citizens and ensure that they can observe Moharram and the Urs of Baba Hazrat Farid-ud-Din in a safe and serene environment. We will continue to take all necessary measures to uphold law and order in Pakpattan,” he stated.

The Pakpattan police remain vigilant and dedicated to their mission of maintaining public safety. The community is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any suspicious activities to contribute to the collective effort of ensuring a secure and peaceful environment.