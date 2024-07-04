Participation open for National Women's Football Club Championship 2024: PFF

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has opened the National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 application process. The event will feature preliminary group stage matches in four major cities: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Quetta.

According to the press release issued by PFF, The invites have already been sent to the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) registered clubs while the confirmation forms can be shared to qjamshaid.pff@gmail.com and hussain.pff@gmail.com The deadline for submission of the PFC registered clubs for National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 is July 9, 2024.

The preliminary group stage schedule will be released following the final confirmation of the participating teams. In addition, a safeguarding workshop will be conducted to ensure the safety and well-being of all players.