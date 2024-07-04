The Islamization initiatives of General Zia-ul-Haq (1977–1988) changed Pakistan’s sociopolitical environment. With the intention of establishing a theocratic state, Zia’s administration imposed stringent Islamic legislation, such as blasphemy and Hudood Ordinances. His policies fostered sectarianism, limited the rights of women, and marginalized minorities. A culture of intolerance was fostered by the regime’s insistence on religious conformity, which inhibited free speech and artistic expression. Pakistan’s battles against extremism, religious freedom, and human rights are still shaped by Zia’s legacy. Pakistan is now a complicated, precarious democracy dealing with the fallout from state-sponsored religious fanaticism as a result of his policies. Human rights abuses, extremism, and religious intolerance are all being sustained by Pakistan’s politics, society, and judiciary as a result of Zia’s Islamization legacy. The enduring effects of his actions are shown in the continued persecution of minorities, limitations on free speech, and the continuation of blasphemy laws, which weaken Pakistan’s democracy and leave it open to Islamic extremism.