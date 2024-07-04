PDWP approves 8 development schemes worth Rs28b

LAHORE - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab here on Wednesday approved eight development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 27,842.539 million in its first meeting of the Financial Year 2024-25. Chaired by the P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the PDWP meeting approved the following schemes: 1) Chief Minister Internship Program at the cost of Rs. 1,000 million. 2) CM Himmat Card Programme for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at the cost of Rs 1944.539 million. 3) Rehabilitation of Gujrat Sargodha Road Km 27.90 to 122.20 (Dual Carriageway) Length 94.30 Km District Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs 6,700 million. 4) Rehabilitation of THAT Pail road Km No.167 to 172 & from Km No.193- 228 at the cost of Rs 4500 million. 5) Rehabilitation of Terhada Multan Khurd Road at the cost of Rs 1,525 million. 6) Rehabilitation/ Improvement of road from Bhera Malikwal Shahpur Sahiwal road Section Jhawarian to Shahpur Length 18.50 Km District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 1940 million. 7) Rehabilitation/ Improvement of Khushab Pail Chakwal road up to District Boundary Khushab at the cost of Rs 4187 million. 8) Improvement/ Re-Construction of road Girot Adhikot Rangpur Kallurkot Darya Khan road from District Boundary Khushab to Daraya Khan (Km 52.50 to 144.50) Length 92 Km District Bhakkar at the cost of Rs 6046 million P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members of P&D Board, head and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.