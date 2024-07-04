People vote PPP for outstanding performance in Sindh: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated that the people voted for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) because it has been the best-performing party in the province.

He announced the Thar Coal Project, a major energy initiative set to produce 7.8 million tons of coal annually.

Speaking at the Vision Sindh Programme in Karachi, Shah said the project is a game changer for Pakistan’s energy landscape. He said this project has a total cost of $1.17 billion.

The Sindh CM explained that the project is expected to generate 1,320 MW of electricity from Thar Block-1, with an additional 100 MW to be provided to Karachi from the Nauraabad Power Plant.

The project will benefit 15 districts in Sindh, and the Sindh government has planned to plant over 0.7 million trees in Thar to support the initiative, he said.

Shah also highlighted the establishment of a foundation to provide healthcare and education facilities to locals. Women engineers and truck drivers are part of the project, marking a significant step forward for gender equality in the region, he added.

He concluded by noting that the Sindh government had established a technical education institute and a university in Thar, and was working to promote green energy in the region.