PM&DC offers Gaza medical students to pursue studies in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has permitted medical/dental students from Gaza to pursue their studies in Pakistan.

This Council decision enables Gaza students to continue their medical education in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds, ensuring that their studies are not interrupted due to the challenging circumstances in their home country. The PM&DC Council in its recent meeting made this decision on the request of Pakistani High Commissioner in London to adjust the students of Gaza in Pakistan keeping in mind the current scenario so that opportunity could be provided to form a stable and resourceful environment for Gaza students to pursue their medical degrees and contribute to the healthcare sector in Gaza.

The Council although didn’t have any specific provision of clinical rotation of foreign students in Pakistan under the PM&DC law/ regulations. However, on the request of the high commission, the matter was placed before the Council. The High Commission proposed that the students will be coming in batches of 20-30, with an expected number of 100 students and upon completion of their clinical placement in Pakistan, these students will graduate from universities of Gaza for clinical rotations in Pakistani medical colleges and attached teaching hospitals in the public sector, as a special case. A committee is to be constituted headed by President PM&DC and council members, including the representatives of MOFA and NHSR&C to smoothly execute induction of these students into Pakistani medical education system in the corresponding years. President PM&DC explained that it was the need of hour and Council wanted to help Gaza students in this hour of need. Gaza students will have the opportunity to learn in a well-equipped environment, which might be lacking in Gaza due to ongoing conflicts and resource constraints.

Acquiring medical education in Pakistan can provide Gaza medical students with numerous benefits that they can take back to their country, impacting their communities and the overall healthcare system in Gaza. Medical education in Pakistan can open up opportunities for international collaboration. Graduates can establish connections with global health organizations, attracting resources, expertise, and support for healthcare projects in Gaza.

Exposure to various medical specialties during their education in Pakistan would allow students to pursue specific areas of interest. They will carry back specialized skills in fields such as cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, pediatrics, or surgery, addressing critical needs in Gaza’s healthcare systemGraduates can serve as trainers and mentors for other healthcare professionals in Gaza by sharing their knowledge and skills and they can help raise the overall standard of medical practice in their community. With exposure to research and innovative medical practices, these students can contribute to healthcare needs. The initiative shows Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the development and resilience of other nations.

Equipped with advanced medical training, these students can play a crucial role in community health education, raising awareness about preventive care, hygiene, nutrition, and disease prevention and can better respond to healthcare crises, such as conflicts or natural disasters. Their skills can be crucial in providing emergency care and managing public health challenges.

Overall, the medical education acquired in Pakistan can empower Gaza students to make significant contributions to their country’s healthcare system inline with the higher education standards of the PM&DC.