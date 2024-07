Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the death of three people including former senator Hidayatullah in an explosion at Damadola in Bajaur.

In a statement, he prayed forgiveness for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families.

Terming the terrorists as enemies of peace and democracy in the country, Shehbaz Sharif said that they cannot lower the morale of the Pakistani nation.

The Prime Minister vowed to end the menace of terrorism from the country.